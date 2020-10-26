Leslie K. Williams
Mansfield - Leslie K. Williams, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Leslie was born on October 6, 1931, in Mansfield, to Howard L. and Mabel F. (Boals) Williams. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married his sweetheart, Beverly (Arnold) Williams on May 22, 1955 and she preceded him in death on November 8, 2015. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He loved his family and enjoyed camping, fishing and boating.
He is survived by his children, David (Carol) Williams of Mansfield, Dale (Tracy) Williams of Burbank, and Darlene (Robert) Arnold of Shiloh; four grandchildren, Joseph Arnold, Jacob Arnold, Jennifer Dickerson, and Jennifer Huffman; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister-in-law, Pat Colace.
Along with his wife, Beverly, Leslie was preceded in death by his parents.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Daley officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park with full military honors performed by the Richland Co. Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
