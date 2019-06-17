Lester H. Diskosky



GALION - Former World War II United States Navy Commander, Lester H. Diskosky, 98, of Galion passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Galion Hospital.



He was born November 27, 1920 in Mansfield and was the son of Herman and Katie Diskosky. Lester married Miriam L. (Logan) Diskosky on August 8, 1948 and they were married 50 years until her passing on November 11, 1998.



Lester was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II. While he was a Lt. Junior Grade, Lester was assigned to VFN-41 on the USS Independence. He flew F6F Hellcats on night time recon on combat missions. Lt. Diskosky was awarded an air medal for downing a Japanese plane over Luzon in December 1944. He rose to the rank of Commander and was part of several different Squadrons. Lester broke the sound barrier in an FJ-4 Fury as well as flying the first three jets in the Navy. He retired from the United States Navy in 1980 as a Commander.



Lester worked as a Supervisor and in Administration for various manufacturing firms, including the former North Electric and Galion Manufacturing both in Galion and HPM in Mt. Gilead. He was a member of the Galion Shrine Club, 32nd Degree member of the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, Galion Lodge 414 Free and Accepted Masons, Aladdin Temple Shrine in Columbus and American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 of Galion.



He is survived by a nephew, Bud (Vicki) Logan of Bucyrus; great-nephew, Todd (Angel) Logan of Ontario; two great great-nephews, Zachary and Morgan Logan and two great great-nieces Cori and Carter Logan.



In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Howard (Donna) Logan and a great-nephew, Jeffrey Logan.



There will be a service at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Crawford County Memory Gardens Chapel, 6592 Lincoln Highway Crestline, Ohio 44827.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Lester Diskosky, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary