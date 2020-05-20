|
Lester "Bud" Hipsher
Crestline - Lester "Bud" Hipsher, Jr., 93, of Crestline, passed away on May 19, 2020, in the Crestline Nursing Home, after battling with dementia and failing health.
Bud was born in Crestline, on February 8, 1927 to the late Lester C. and Pearl E. (McKim) Hipsher, Sr. He married Martha Louise (Eckert) Hipsher on January 3, 1947, and she preceded him in death on April 28, 2006.
Bud graduated from Crestline High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Midway. Upon his return from the war, he worked as a mailman for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement. Afterwards he was employed by TASCO as Vice President and General Manager. He was a past member of the American Federation of Musicians, Purchasing Management Association of North Central Ohio, and past president of the Crestline Historical Society Board. Bud was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 488 and VFW Post 2920 both of Crestline. He enjoyed playing big band music with his slide guitar in a band called "The Budjenels". Bud was an avid player of the Ohio Lottery.
Bud is survived by numerous nieces and nephews from the Cambridge and Crestline areas.
In addition to his wife of fifty-nine years, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Hipsher.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Diane Thomas, officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Historical Society.
Published in the News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020