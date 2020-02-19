|
|
Lewie Lemaster
Shiloh - Lewie Lemaster, 79, of Shiloh, Ohio, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born in Wayne County, West Virginia on August 30, 1940, to the late Clarence and Ollie (Thompson) Lemaster.
Lewie was an independent truck driver with a hobby in woodworking. He was known for making his famous back scratchers. Although he was rotten and ornery at times, he was quite the character, Lewie was a good-hearted man and would do anything for anyone. He dearly loved his children and family and cherished every moment spent with them. Nothing made him happier than to see his grandchildren as it brought such joy to his heart. He would proudly share stories about his farm in West Virginia and how it was one of his favorite places to be. Lewie enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and riding his motorcycle.
Lewie is survived by his children, Suzann Lemaster and Jeanilla (Rod) Stevenson; two grandchildren, Brent (Ellisha) Lemaster and Steven Lemaster; two great-grandchildren, Finn and Rowan Lemaster; brother, Roy (RoseMary) Lemaster; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Phyllis (Caudill) Lemaster; son, Steven Carl Lemaster; siblings, Everett Lemaster, Carl Lemaster, Clarence "Junior" Lemaster, Ray Lemaster, Rose Richards, Irene Hankins, Maxine Cyrus, Anna Jo Davis, and Janet Estep.
Private services were held for the family from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. Services followed at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Pond officiating. He was laid to rest in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 19, 2020