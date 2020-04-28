|
|
Lewis "Bud" Fry
On Friday, April 10th, 2020, Lewis "Bud" Fry was called home at the age of 90.
Bud was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on June 8th, 1929 to and Walter O. and Mable (Eyerly) Fry. He relocated to Montrose, Colorado over 25-years ago to pursue his passion for skiing and the great outdoors. Bud was a proud graduate of the Linsly Military institute in West Virginia and made many trips to the school to attend alumni events and went on to complete his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Ashland College in Ashland, Ohio.
Bud was not only an accomplished skier he grew up riding horses and moved from a pony to jumpers at a young age. He was also an avid sports car enthusiast and competed in many rallies driving British sports cars in the 1950's and 60's. He had a love of dogs and had many large breeds including boxers and standard poodles throughout his life.
Bud is survived by his two stepchildren Vanessa Sprang and Martin Sprang. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter O. and Mable (Eyerly) Fry and his first wife Carol Willicorus. Please join Bud's family and friends for a memorial service to be held at First Presbyterian Church in Montrose, CO on 1840 E Niagara Rd at date to be determined. Donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Youth at: https://www.fpcmontrose.com/give-plus
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020