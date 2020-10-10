Lewis "Louie" Wayne Breedlove
Ontario - Lewis "Louie" Wayne Breedlove, 71, of Ontario, Ohio passed away in his home on October 6, 2020. Louie was born on February 27, 1949 in Richlands, Virginia. As a child he moved to Mansfield where he grew up and graduating from Mansfield Senior High. He began his life of service when he joined the Air Force in 1968. After active duty, Louie joined the Air National Guard 179th Airlift Wing, Lahm Air Force base, serving in the fire department. He was a natural leader, able to see the big picture and not let bias sway his opinion, and quickly rose in the ranks to the highest non-commissioned officer of Chief Master Sergeant. In 1993, Louie was awarded the Airman's Medal, one of the highest recognitions the Air Force offers, for putting himself in harm's way to save the life of a fellow airman.
In the 80s, Louie served as a volunteer firefighter with the Springfield Township Fire Department. He retired from General Motors after working with the company for 33 years. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Though Louie accomplished and did much, he never talked about himself nor cared to be recognized because he understood what mattered most, his greatest pride and joy, his family. The father of 5 children, grandfather to 17 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to 2. Louie helped his friends and family anyway he could, whether he was lending counsel to listening ears, or watching over his grandkids. In his last years he lived and breathed for his grandchildren.
He was always quick with a joke and carried a twinkle in his eye. A giant among men, we have truly lost one of the great ones.
Louie is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Breedlove.
Louie is survived by his parents, Sam and Ruth Breedlove of Ontario; his sister, Debbie (John) Goodwin of Ontario; his brother, Randy Breedlove of Shelby; his children, Amy (Dave) Bauer of Bradenton Fl, Jenny (Steve) Black of Crestline, Jill Comer of Ashland, Katie (Andy) Wilson of Ontario, and Matthew (Natalie) Breedlove of Ontario; his seventeen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
His absence will leave a great void in the Breedlove family framework.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with Bishop Steve Layton officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com