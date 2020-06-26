Lexie Loraine DeLong St. John
Lexington - Lexie Loraine DeLong St. John, age 95, of Lexington went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday afternoon, June 25, 2020 in Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Galion.
She was born April 13, 1925 in West Liberty, KY, to Leander and Minnie (Prince) Johnson.
At the onset of WWII, Lexie went to work for the U.S. Government as a certified ship welder. During an inspection she caught the eye of Vernon Edgar DeLong, and soon the couple was married. Together they raised a family of four children before his death in 1964. Lexie also worked for JC Penny in the office. She found joy and companionship with Donald E. St. John, whom she married and shared a daughter, taking his family as her own. He also preceded her in death.
Lexie loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. She was a 60-year member of First Congregational Church in Lexington where she taught Sunday School. Most everyone will remember her for her famous butterscotch pie and also peanut butter fudge.
A long life rich in history, Lexie wrote many articles about life on Cow Branch in Kentucky for the Licking Valley Courier and Kentucky Explorer.
She enjoyed playing the organ and was an accomplished seamstress. Lexie was blessed with a green thumb, putting out a big garden and canning the harvest. The matriarch of the family, she loved having them all in for the holidays and prepared single handedly a huge spread of food for them to enjoy.
Surviving are her children and their spouses Chester (Gail) DeLong of Mansfield, Gene (Brenda) Delong of Galion, Currie (Shelia) DeLong of Clermont, FL, Lexanne (Steve) Dellos of Delaware and Marsha Bell of AZ; daughters-in-law Diana DeLong and Zan St. John; 15 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren; a sister Mary Dean of Deland, FL; and many extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, and first and second husbands, Lexie was preceded in death by her youngest daughter Lori Michelle St. John, a son Larry St. John, grandson Larry DeLong, and siblings Carl, Anna, Vinson, Quentin "Babe", Woodrow, Sarah, Emma, Rose, and Elizabeth.
Friends may call Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. The family requests that attendees be prepared to adhere to social distance guidelines and wear masks at your own discretion. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 am, in Oak Grove Memorial Park with Lexie's grandson Pastor Christopher DeLong officiating. Again, social distance will be observed so guests are encouraged to be prepared for the outdoors. Friends may also watch the service live on the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, where Lexie served as Past Chairman for the Mansfield Chapter, or the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.