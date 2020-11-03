Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Allen Keck
Mansfield - Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Allen Keck of Mansfield, Ohio, passed into eternity on November 2, 2020. Glenn went out the same way he lived, on his own terms and with his boots on.
He was born March 29, 1946, to the late Harold Keck and Dorothy Treadway Keck, who survives. Glenn was a 1964 graduate of Madison High School and heeded the "invitation" by his favorite uncle-Uncle Sam-to join the U.S. Army. He served proudly in the active Army for three years, two of those in Germany, and spent the next 26 years in the Army Reserve. He was Company Commander of the 706th Army Unit in Mansfield and the 251st Unit in Kenton, Ohio, before finishing his years at the 83rd Arcom Headquarters in Columbus. Glenn was a patriot to the core. His travels in the military fed his passion for traveling throughout Europe, and he enjoyed visiting many countries during those years.
Glenn completed his education at The Ohio State University and became a dedicated teacher. He began his teaching career at New London schools, moving to Mapleton Schools, and finishing his career at Pioneer Career and Technology Center. His greatest passion was teaching both in and out of the classroom and he taught VoAg, FFA, and Comprehensive Sciences over his entire 28 year career. He then embraced his passion for farming as a gentleman farmer, enjoying his horses and living out his days on his beloved farm and home he built with his wife, Karen. Glenn was also a handyman and could fix just about anything. If he couldn't fix it, it probably couldn't be fixed at all.
Glenn never met a stranger and he could talk with anyone. He was blessed with a host of friends whom he considered family as well. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities throughout the years, most recently as Sunday school President.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife Karen Enck Keck, with whom he shared over 48 years of marriage; four sons, Mark (Jody) Keck, Andrew (Bryn) Keck, Phillip (Kellie) Keck and David Keck; and a daughter, Rebecca (Jason) Wolfe. He loved his fourteen grandchildren, Haydn and Zoë Keck, Alexander Gornall, Braden, Bodie, Landon, Abigail, Elli and Brogan Keck, Elizabeth, Olivia, Alissa, Lily and Malaina Wolfe; and great-granddaughter, Avalynn Keck. He is also survived by his brother, Ron (Connie) Keck; special cousin, Debra (Mark) Stewart; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Bruce) Ison and Peggy (Mike) Billings; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is currently getting to know his infant grandson, Christian Keck, who is with him now.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in honor of Glenn's service to his country and the sacrifices of those who served.
