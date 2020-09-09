1/1
Lillian Hattie Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Hattie Miller

Mansfield - On September 6, 2020, the Lord provided Lillian Hattie Miller her long-awaited heart's desire when she peacefully passed into eternity to go Home at last. Lillian was born November 4, 1926, in Union City, New Jersey, to the late Emil and Elise (Keller) Ebinger. We are thankful for the life of faithfulness she led and the love she had for her children and grandchildren. We are thankful to have spent most of her final days with her and grateful for the kind, compassionate care she received until the very end from the Mansfield Place staff and Hospice of North Central Ohio.

Lillian enjoyed writing cards to cheer those who were struggling or in need of a kind word. Her love for the Lord was unwavering and she served Him faithfully, fulfilling her heart's desire to walk closely with Him. As a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, she completed many sewing projects for the Mission Committee. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and leaves a beautiful legacy to be treasured by all.

She is survived by her children, Roger John (Dorina) Miller and Lois Jacqueline Miller; five grandchildren, Bethany (Jacob) Rufener, Justin (Katie) Miller, Seth Miller, Carson (Megan) Thrush, and Charlotte (Brian) Aguirre; six great-grandchildren, Malachi, Melea and Selah Rufener, Matthias and Ruth Miller, and Asher Thrush; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John Joseph Miller in 2015; brothers, Walter Ebinger and John (Alice) Ebinger; and sister, Elsie (Hugo) Giordano.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Church Harvest Call at the funeral home or online at https://www.harvestcall.org/donate.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved