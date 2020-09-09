Lillian Hattie Miller
Mansfield - On September 6, 2020, the Lord provided Lillian Hattie Miller her long-awaited heart's desire when she peacefully passed into eternity to go Home at last. Lillian was born November 4, 1926, in Union City, New Jersey, to the late Emil and Elise (Keller) Ebinger. We are thankful for the life of faithfulness she led and the love she had for her children and grandchildren. We are thankful to have spent most of her final days with her and grateful for the kind, compassionate care she received until the very end from the Mansfield Place staff and Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Lillian enjoyed writing cards to cheer those who were struggling or in need of a kind word. Her love for the Lord was unwavering and she served Him faithfully, fulfilling her heart's desire to walk closely with Him. As a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, she completed many sewing projects for the Mission Committee. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and leaves a beautiful legacy to be treasured by all.
She is survived by her children, Roger John (Dorina) Miller and Lois Jacqueline Miller; five grandchildren, Bethany (Jacob) Rufener, Justin (Katie) Miller, Seth Miller, Carson (Megan) Thrush, and Charlotte (Brian) Aguirre; six great-grandchildren, Malachi, Melea and Selah Rufener, Matthias and Ruth Miller, and Asher Thrush; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John Joseph Miller in 2015; brothers, Walter Ebinger and John (Alice) Ebinger; and sister, Elsie (Hugo) Giordano.
