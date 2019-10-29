|
Lillian Marie Hale
Ashland - Lillian Marie Hale passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Brethren Care Village surrounded by her family. She was 100.
Born in Mansfield May 4, 1919 to John Eldon & Anna (Haun) Harper, Marie was a 1937 graduate from Madison High School. She married Waldo O. Hale on November 25, 1937.
In addition to being a homemaker she worked at Mansfield Telephone Company as a payroll secretary for 10 years.
She was a long-time member of Pavonia United Methodist Church and after the merging of congregations a member of the Faith United Methodist Church. She was active with the Hiller Community Club, Sunshine Sister of Pavonia UMC and the Mifflin Township (Ashland Co.) Fire Department Auxiliary. In her younger years, Marie also enjoyed playing violin and banjo in several bands and orchestras.
She is survived by her son Larry (Judith) Hale of Granbury, TX; her daughter Patricia (Ted) Byerly of Loudonville; her grandchildren Timothy (Diane) Byerly of San Antonio, TX, Lynn (James) Schaffer of Mason, Andrew Hale of Columbus, and Martin (Allyson) Hale of Austin, TX; and seven great grandchildren Andrew, Kaila, Morgan, Rachel, Lauren, Jacob, and Benjamin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Waldo O. Hale in 1997; her sister Marveline Meyer and her brother Earl Harper.
Marie's family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville, Ohio. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor Brian Amstutz will speak, and burial will follow in Windsor Park Cemetery.
Contributions in Marie's memory to Brethren Care Village may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Marie's family
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019