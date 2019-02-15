|
|
Lillian (Art) McGinty
Hilliard - Lillian (Art) McGinty, devoted wife, loving mother, aunt, grandma and great-grandma went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Lillian was born in Lakewood, Ohio on October 31, 1924. She grew up in Mansfield where she met and married David McGinty in 1946. Together they spent the next 64 years devoted to one another, loving God, their family and their many, many friends. Their home was always open to friends and family.
Lillian received Christ as her Savior in her early 30's. He gave her a peace and joy that she always wanted to share with others wherever she was. She worked in executive and administrative secretarial positions in Mansfield and Columbus and retired to Sun City, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother William and Helen (Bechtel) Art; and her husband David. She is survived by her brother, Edward Ardt; and sister, Evelyn Smith; her children, Leslie Mayne (Darrell), David (Pat) both of Hilliard, OH, and Michael (Colleen) of Walford, IA; 7 grandchildren;15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at Dublin Baptist Church, 7195 Coffman Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, with the service starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, Ohio, on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Evangelism Explosion (Memo: Fund 1206), P.O. Box 753, Arden, NC 28704.
Special thanks for Lillian's care in her final years is given to the staff of Darby Glenn Nursing Home, Hilliard, OH.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is assisting the family and messages of condolence may be shared at www.wappner.com where you can also find the full length obituary.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019