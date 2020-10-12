Linda E. Bally Fraley
Mansfield - Linda E. Bally Fraley passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Mansfield, Ohio at the age of 73. She was born to Elvro E. and Beulah E. Worst Bally in Ashland, Ohio on October 12, 1947.
Linda graduated from Ashland High School in the class of 1965. She attended Kent State University and eventually received an Associate of Arts Degree from OSU-Mansfield in 1992. Continuing her studies at Ashland University, she graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.
Over the years Linda worked at General Telephone in Ashland, The Ohio State University in Columbus and United Telephone Company, Sprint, and then Embarq. She retired from Embarq in 2007 after 30 years of service. Her retirement lasted one year before pursuing a second career at Mansfield Richland County Public Library/Lucas Branch in 2008. She retired on September 1, 2020 after 11 1/2 years of service.
Linda loved reading, puzzles, theater, concerts, Ohio State football and spending time with her family and her dog Zoe. She also loved adventure and traveled to all 50 U.S. states. She shared her love of travel with her sister Barb, and together they visited over 50 foreign countries.
Surviving are her beloved son, Steven M. Fraley of Mansfield and two grandchildren, Brennan Fraley and Claire Fraley of Grove City, OH. Also surviving are two sisters, Barbara (Jim) Camp of Ashland and Jean (Randy Blumenschein) of The Villages, FL; a brother-in-law, Ed (Nancy) Zoller of Elkhart, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband, Paul Fraley; and her eldest sister, Joyce Zoller.
Friends and family may call one hour prior to the Memorial Service which will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society.
