Linda G. Rogers
Mansfield - Linda G. Rogers, 67, of Mansfield passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Her last words with the infectious smile of hers were, "I love my family." Linda was born on October 5, 1952 in Athens, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late OD and Betty (Burger) Ledford.
She was compassionate, loving, and generous to everyone, and had a heart of gold. Selfless and non-judgemental, Linda always looked to the needs of others before her own. As a result, she was the rock of her family, cherishing each and everyone of them in her own special way. Linda moved to the Mansfield, at the age of 29 with her husband, Pastor Michael Rogers. The two shared a blessed 51 years, 3 months, and 17 days of marriage together. As family time was very important to Linda, one of her favorites was Thanksgiving Dinner. Linda was an incredible cook, and the most amazing baker around. Many enjoyed her sweet potato casserole as this was one of her specialties. A woman with strong faith, Linda was an active and faithful member of Trimble Road Church of God where she served as secretary and treasurer for many years. Linda loved her flowers especially her dogwood tree that she brought from her home place in Tennessee. Linda will be truly missed by her family and church family because her infectious smile and personality was one that leaves a lasting impression.
Linda leaves behind her loving and devoted husband, Pastor Michael Rogers; her two sons, Chris (April) Rogers of Mansfield and Jason (Danielle) Rogers of Bellville; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Brenda (Floyd) Duncan of Tennessee; her two brothers, Danny (Sally) Ledford of Tennessee and David (Laura) Ledford of Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved church family; a brother-in-law, Clinton Rogers of Tennessee; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis (Tommy) Dake of Tennessee. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Ledford.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-6:00 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Her husband, Pastor Michael Rogers will officiate funeral services at 10:00 am on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Linda will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020