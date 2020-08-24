1/1
Linda Gay Lewis
Linda Gay Lewis

Mansfield - Linda Gay Lewis, 69, of Mansfield, passed away early Sunday morning, August 23, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born February 14, 1951, in Shelby, Ohio, one of seven children of Winford and Dorothy (Stewart) Barber Sr.

She was an area homemaker her entire life. Collecting Native American artifacts was a hobby she indulged throughout the years. Linda enjoyed gardening and floral arranging, creating the most beautiful arrangements. Cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren were her most favorite activities.

Linda is survived by two sons, Joey (Jill) Lewis Jr. and Mathew (Crystal) Lewis, both of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Joey, Levi, Jacob and Cameron; a great-granddaughter, Mazie; mother, Dorothy Barber; three sisters; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Winford Barber Sr.; and one brother.

There will be no visitation or service observed. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
