Linda Ison
Mansfield - Linda Louise Ison, age 79, passed away July 20, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster.
She was born May 27, 1940 to parents Elza & Flossie (Collins) Vallance in Muncie, IN and graduated from Green Twp. High School. Linda worked 24 years as a sales clerk with Kmart. She enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers (she especially loved lilies and tulips) and taking solo roadtrips. Her family will miss her long phone calls and witty sense of humor.
She is survived by children Angela Scrow of TX, Tricia (Shannon) Bland of Shelby, and Michael Ison of WV; daughter-in-law Celia Ison; grandchildren Kristin, Desiree, Brian, and Kassandra; great-grandchildren Jadin and Kendrick; and sister-in-law Linda Vallance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Jimmy, Clarance, and Don Vallance, Mary Turner, and Cledith Strahan.
Although no public service will be held in Linda's memory, her family hopes that you will remember her in your own special way. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Linda's family. Share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 23, 2019