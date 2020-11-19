Linda "Aunt Lin" J. Johnson
Ontario - Linda "Aunt Lin" J. Johnson, 69, of Ontario, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital. She was born February 5, 1951, in Crestline, Ohio, to the late James E. and Hila M. (Mowry) Ricker.
Linda was a graduate of Ontario High School, Class of 1969 and was proud of her Ontario Warriors. She was a member of the band during her high school years and when attending sporting events as an adult, she would sing, whistle, or hum along with the band. She earned her LPN license through the Mid-Ohio School of Nursing, graduating with the Class of 1970. She worked in the nursing field for 46 years at various hospitals in the area. She was a loving, caring, compassionate, outgoing and selfless woman and her career in health care was perfect for her.
Known affectionately as "Aunt Lin" to everyone, she was "Aw Aw" to her nephew, Zac. Being with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, was her favorite way to spend her time. She was a joyful woman who was generous with both her time and many talents. She loved the lord and was a member of Mansfield Open Bible Church. She lived her life by the Golden Rule and Jesus shined in all she did.
Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Keith L. Johnson, Jr.; two nephews, Don Ricker and John (Michelle) Ritchey; two nieces, Kelly (Randy) Carder and Karen (Dr. Ross) Quinn; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kelsey Carder, Zac Carder, Katelyn Ritchey, Micheala Ricker, Steven Ricker, Stephen (Nathan) Smith and Elizabeth (James) Rockwell; and a great-great niece, Amelia Rockwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Hannah, Sarah and Heather Johnson; two brothers, Donald Ricker and Jimmy Ricker; and a sister, Judy Ritchey.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Dink Porter will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Mansfield Open Bible Church, 1150 Rayfield Road, Mansfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions in Linda's honor may be made to the church.
