|
|
Linda Jean Sponseller
Shelby - Linda Jean Sponseller, age 72, of Shelby, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Rachel, in Tiffin.
Linda was born January 26, 1947 in Shelby to the late Gordon Vernon and Marrietta Mae (Schiefer) Sharpless. She was a 1965 graduate of Shelby High School and attained a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. Linda had a 40-year career in food production management working at Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna, Mansfield General Hospital, and Fisher Titus Medical Center Carriage House Assisted Living facility in Norwalk from where she retired in 2013.
When her children were young, Linda was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed crocheting blankets and giving them to others to enjoy, watching classic movies and reading poetry and art.
On April 4, 1970, Linda married Dr. Trent Arthur Sponseller and he survives. Also surviving are 3 children: Christa (Jonathan) Russell of Olmsted Falls, Rachel (Steven) Robinson of Tiffin, and Kevin (Annette) Sponseller of Leander, TX; 8 grandchildren: Natalie, Nicholas, Michael, Nathan, Matthew, Olivia, Anthony, and Nicholas; a sister: Gwen (Bernard) Rush of Etters, PA; and 2 nephews: Zac and Joel Rush.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, September 7, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, were funeral services will immediately follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.JDRF.org) or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.BCRF.org).
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019