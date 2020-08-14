1/1
Linda K. Lewis
Linda K. Lewis

Mansfield - Linda Kay Lewis (nee Hall), 63 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, after a short illness.

She was born on October 31, 1956 in Marion, Indiana. She is the daughter of Larry Hall of Marion, Indiana; and the late Shirley Davis of Olive Hill, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by a sister Leta Jo Vurchett, of Kentucky; and a brother Reggie Hall, of Texas.

Linda is survived by her husband of 14 years, Michael Lewis of Mansfield, whom she married on August 11, 2006; brother Charles Wendell Kahn, of Mansfield; and sister Brenda Jensen of Morehead, Kentucky.

Linda worked as a state tested nursing assistant providing home care to patients through various home health agencies, most recently TLC Home Health of Ohio, before retiring in 2018.

In honor of her favorite pets, Chappy and Timber, memorial donations May be made to the Richland County Humane Society. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.






Published in News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
