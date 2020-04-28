Services
Linda K. Tanner

Fort Wayne - Linda K. Tanner, 69, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born in Crestline, OH to the late Frank and Helen (Pry) Tesso. Linda was an STNA for many years, retiring in 2018. She had a love for animals, especially horses. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and was an avid NASCAR fan. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Michael Tanner and Brad Tanner; grandchildren, Michael Tanner, Corey Strickland, Christian Tanner, Braylie (Noah) Tanner-Brackett, and Austin Tanner; great-grandchildren, Dahlia and Elias Tanner; siblings, Bill (Ronald Brandt) Tesso, Darlene Tesso, Jerry (Amy) Tesso, Mark (Holly) Tesso, Nick (Pam) Tesso, Kenneth Tesso, and Philip Tesso. Linda was also preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Young and David Tesso. Private family services will take place at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
