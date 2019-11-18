|
Linda K. (Frye) Thomas
Mansfield - Linda K. (Frye) Thomas, 73, of Mansfield passed away Nov. 17, 2019 in Lexington Court with her family by her side.
She was born in Akron on Oct. 8, 1946 and was raised and lived in Mansfield her entire life. She graduated from Madison High School in 1964. Linda worked in the purchasing department at AK Steel for over 20 years before her retirement.
Linda had a great love for cooking and baking and enjoyed listening to all kinds of music. She was also a movie buff, watching in theater or staying in with her large movie collection.
She is survived by her daughter Tiffany R. (Heter) Gallaway of Mansfield; four grandchildren Joseph (Candace) Gallaway of Mansfield, Tyler Heter of Medina, Rev. Jeffery (Alacia) Harrison of Camfield, and Jillian Heter of Gahanna; and three great grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Myrl and Evadine Frye, and her son Todd Heter.
Friends may call Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11:30 am in Mansfield Memorial Park, Ontario.
Memorial contributions to the may be made at the funeral home.
Please share a message or memory with the family by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019