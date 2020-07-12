Linda Karen (Martell) Brubaker
It is with deep sorrow to announce the July 10, 2020 death of Linda Karen (Martell) Brubaker. Linda passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer.
Linda was born in January 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts. She was the loving wife of 52 years to Daniel Brubaker and was the love of his life. She will be incredibly missed.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy of Massachusetts, brothers, Steven and Robert (Elaine) of Massachusetts, sons, Daniel (Jennifer) of Annapolis, MD, and David of Mansfield, OH, and two grandchildren.
Linda lived most of her life in the State of Ohio. She was a resident of Lucas, OH for 22 years and the community of Bay View, OH for 26 years. She was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns (but maintained a secret loyalty to the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox).
Linda was outgoing and made friends easily. She was a friend who could be counted on. She even coached the girls' softball team in Lucas when they needed a volunteer. The fact she had no experience in softball didn't give her the slightest pause. There was a need and she stepped up to help. This is a microcosm of her life.
Linda was a fierce Patriot and loved her country. She believed in the virtue of the United States of America and supported veterans of military service. Her wishes were to have no public funeral service, rather to have donations made in her honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
