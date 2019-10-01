|
Linda L. Chapman
Butler - Linda L. Chapman, 71, of Butler, passed away Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Tellus and June (Morse) Herron, Linda was born April 27, 1948 in Galion and graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1967. On February 18, 1967 she married Kelly Chapman.
Linda focused much of her time on raising her children and caring for her family. She also worked for Hi-Low Trailer, Flexi-Bus and Mohican Youth Camp.
She is survived by her husband Kelly Chapman of Butler; children Daniel Chapman of Columbus and Kelly Lynn Fields of Butler; grandchildren Brandon Fields, Rickell Fields of Butler and Coty Owens of Bellville; great granddaughter Seraina Bailey; siblings Carolyn (Randy) Miller, Richard (Kathy) Herron, and George (Gail) Herron.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 am in Bellville Cemetery.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the Chapman family with services. Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019