Linda L. Crawford
Columbus - Linda L. Crawford, of Columbus and formerly of Mansfield passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Arlington Court Nursing Center.
She was born April 21, 1941 in Edison, Ohio to Manford and Maude (Miller) Pursley.
A homemaker, Linda dedicated her time and talents raising her family.
She collected Boyd's Bears and anything Amish. Linda enjoyed garage sales and auctions, and delighted in chocolate milkshakes.
Linda was a member of Diamond Hill Cathedral.
Surviving are children Cindy (Brian) Johnson, Sondra (Ted) Williams all of Upper Arlington, Robert (Jennifer) Pittenger of Grove Port, and Billy Crawford of Mansfield; step children Gary (Belinda) Crawford of Vermillion and Paula (Robert) Blevins of Crestline; 22 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and siblings Erma, Pat, Jean and Michael.
She was preceded in death by 4 siblings.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10 am to noon in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Rev. Mel Schroeder will speak and burial will be in Windsor Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019