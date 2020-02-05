|
|
Linda L. Phegley
Mansfield - Linda L. Phegley, 59, of Mansfield, passed away after her battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born on April 6, 1960 in Mansfield, Ohio. Linda was the daughter of Wilford and Mary Ellen (Frey) White.
Linda was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio along with her eight brothers and sisters. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Molnar for over 30 years and was very proud of her job. Organization was her specialty. She attended church at Crossroads and held a strong faith in God. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. Everyone who knew her, knew her kindness.
She leaves behind her husband, Bill Phegley; her daughter, Lindsey (Jacob) Brumenshenkel; her step-daughter, Sarah (Chad) Miley; her step-son, Joe Phegley; her grandchildren, Avery, Sydney, Connor, Willow and Finn; her sisters, Patti (Brian) Kleshinski, Dottie Plunkett, and Barb (Bryan) Lookenott; her brothers, Joe (M'Liss) White, Bob (Becky) White, Russ (Brenda) White, Don (Delia) White, and Charlie (Kara) White; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Crossroads Community Church, 1188 Park Avenue West. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Dave Vance officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to in honor of Linda.
Though is she gone, she will never be forgotten!
"It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For a part of us went with you the day God called you home." -Anonymous
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020