Linda Lou (Lomax) Myers
Mansfield - Linda Lou (Lomax) Myers passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, in Mansfield, Ohio after a prolonged battle with heart disease.
Linda was born in Ashland, Ohio on July 7, 1945, to Margorie Lookabaugh and Robert Lomax.
Linda had been a resident of Arizona for the last 30 years but had returned to the Buckeye state to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She worked at numerous retail and manufacturing facilities in Mansfield, Ohio, and Chandler, Arizona, eventually retiring from Intel Corp.
Some of her favorite past times were bowling, sewing, thrift store shopping, cooking, spoiling her cats and watching Tom Brady.
Linda is the proud mother of four surviving children: two daughters, Shellie (Denny) West of Mansfield, Ohio, Laurie (Frank) Cuccia of Strongsville, Ohio; two sons, David (Wendy) Myers of Mansfield, Ohio, and Ronald (Lena) First of Gilbert, Arizona; one sister, Wanda Simpson of Parma, Ohio; one brother, Marvin Lomax of Mansfield, Ohio; three grandsons, Mitchell, Roman and Brandon; three granddaughters, Casey, Francesca and Kennedy; four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, June Ryder of Mansfield, Ohio.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clem Edwards; both of her parents; her sister, Judy Aguilar; her brothers, Robert Lomax Jr. and Stanley Lomax; and lifelong friend, Sandy Munro Stanley.
Linda's request was to have no funeral service but she loved the idea of a celebration of life ceremony. Her wishes will be honored and the date will be announced at a later time.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019