Linda M. Mihalko
Lucas - Linda M. Mihalko, age 69, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born September 28, 1949, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania to Helen M. (Rudiak) and Nicholas Mihalko.
She worked for General Motors for 27 years, first at New Departure in Sandusky and then at the General Motors plant in Ontario. In her retirement, Linda volunteered at the United Way. She also enjoyed visiting family and spending time with her friends.
Linda is survived by her loving companion of 28 years, Gary Krichbaum of Lucas; a brother, Dennis (Glenda Riley) Mihalko of Norwalk; a sister, Debra (Jerry) Wadkins of Sandusky; and aunts, Christianna Lucas of State College, PA and Katherine Kokosko of Warren. She is also survived by Gary's children, Mark Krichbaum, K.C. (Emiliya) Krichbaum, Vicki Barbosa, and Dawn (John) Dagan; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, a great-nephew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Gary's son, Gregory Krichbaum and his grandson, Corey Krichbaum.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44903.
Published in the News Journal on May 21, 2019