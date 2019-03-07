Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Linda Mae Tuttle

Mansfield - Linda Mae Tuttle, 85, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Linda was born on July 26, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio.

Linda was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, and attended Prospect and Appleseed schools. She never missed a day of school from the first grade completely through the 12th grade. She was the bookkeeper at Tuttle Landscaping. Linda could often be found decorating, painting or cleaning her house or helping at one of her children's houses. Her first love was her husband, her second love was her kids, and her third was the farm, where they had weekend retreats for a lifetime. They would reside in a Marathon Florida home in the winter which brought in family from all over the country and valued time she had with a busy husband. Linda was a great cook and entertained many friends. She raised three well rounded children with a life time of memories. She was a friend to all. She fixed broken hearts and scraped knees, she was a mom!

She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Charles Tuttle; mother and step-father, Irene and Mitch Boodman; and her father, Denny Skelton. She is survived by her son, Tyson Tuttle and Tod Tuttle; daughter-in-law, Judy Tuttle; daughter, Tracey (Russ) Hedrick; grandchildren, Travis (Hollie) Thompson, Trever (Mindy) Thompson, Jesse and Ashley Gambucci, and Shelby Hedrick; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Audrie, Gavin, Collin, Lia, and Rocco; sister, Jeannine McKee; brother-in-law, James (Ginny) Tuttle; sister-in-law, Hazel Jane McCoy; and niece, Pamela Sparr.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
