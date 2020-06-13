Linda Maryetta Evans
Mansfield - Linda Maryetta Evans, 77, of Mansfield, passed away early Thursday morning, June 11, 2020, at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home from natural causes. She was born August 18, 1942, in Pennsylvania, to the late Wilbur William and Mary T. (Brighton) Stewart.
She was a member of Freedom Ridge Church and enjoyed sewing and gardening. Linda received great joy from her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks for many years.
Linda is survived by four children, Beth (James) Webster of Mansfield, Jane (Neal) Stamper of Florida, Keith (Wendy) Evans and Scott (Brigette) Evans, both of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, James (Allyson) Webster of Galion, Elizabeth (Mitchell) Smith of Mansfield, John Fox of Florida, Alex Evans and Mackenzie Evans, both of Mansfield, Abraham Evans and Priscilla Evans, both of Lexington; two great-grandchildren, J.D. Webster and Brody Webster; two brothers, Paul Stewart of Mount Gilead and David Stewart of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Evans on August 22, 2009; and a brother, George Stewart.
Private family services will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Ridge Church, 2200 Bedford Blvd., Ontario, OH 44906. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Mansfield - Linda Maryetta Evans, 77, of Mansfield, passed away early Thursday morning, June 11, 2020, at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home from natural causes. She was born August 18, 1942, in Pennsylvania, to the late Wilbur William and Mary T. (Brighton) Stewart.
She was a member of Freedom Ridge Church and enjoyed sewing and gardening. Linda received great joy from her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks for many years.
Linda is survived by four children, Beth (James) Webster of Mansfield, Jane (Neal) Stamper of Florida, Keith (Wendy) Evans and Scott (Brigette) Evans, both of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, James (Allyson) Webster of Galion, Elizabeth (Mitchell) Smith of Mansfield, John Fox of Florida, Alex Evans and Mackenzie Evans, both of Mansfield, Abraham Evans and Priscilla Evans, both of Lexington; two great-grandchildren, J.D. Webster and Brody Webster; two brothers, Paul Stewart of Mount Gilead and David Stewart of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Evans on August 22, 2009; and a brother, George Stewart.
Private family services will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Ridge Church, 2200 Bedford Blvd., Ontario, OH 44906. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.