|
|
Linda Morris Cathers
Mansfield - Linda Morris Cathers, 70, of Mansfield, passed away with her family and friends by her side on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio. Linda was the daughter of Harold and Mary Lou (Miller) Yeager Sr.
Linda was a 1967 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She was employed at the Stewart Road McDonald's for 9 years, and then was briefly employed at Speedway. Linda was a loving daughter, mother, companion, grandmother, aunt, and the best sister you could ever ask for. Linda was caring to others but had a stubborn side as well. Laughter was important to Linda, and her sense of humor made laughter possible. She was a member of the VFW Auxillary. She was an avid NASCAR fan, loved to gamble and playing bingo.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Karen) Morris; her companion, Paul Cathers; her mother, Mary Lou Yeager; numerous grandchildren; her siblings, Judy Simon, Jane (Al) French, Harold (Robin) Yeager Jr., and Randy Yeager; many nieces and nephews; step-children, Phillip (Courtney) Cathers, Dwayne (Staci) Cathers, and Mark (Chrissy) Cathers. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Yeager Sr.
Friends and family may visit from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Rev. Dr. Jim Carder will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 21, 2019