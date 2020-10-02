Linda Oswalt
Lexington - Linda Kay Oswalt, age 74, peacefully entered Eternal Life at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital under hospice care.
Linda was born May 21, 1946, Mansfield, the daughter of Howard & Rita (Jurgens) Guisinger. She was a 1964 graduate of St. Peter's High School and went on to graduate from Mansfield Beauty College. Linda worked over 20 years at Marco Photo Services. She was a member of Resurrection Parish in Lexington. Linda will be remembered as a generous and loving mother, grandmother, and friend and was always a source of strength and support for her family. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, travelling with her husband, gardening, reading, playing cards, and walking every day on the bike trail.
She is survived by her husband Charles Oswalt of Lexington whom she married June 3, 1967; daughter Renée (Dwight) Oswalt of Butler; son Matthew (Stacy) Oswalt of Lexington; daughter-in-law Amanda Oswalt of Mansfield; grandchildren Amelia, Gage, Joseph, and Hollee Oswalt; siblings Carol Moore, Mary Jane Volz Blackstone (Loren), and Ronald Guisinger (Robert Salmen); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son David Oswalt and sister Nancy Bechtel.
Her family will receive friends 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Snyder Funeral Homes (2553 Lexington Ave in Mansfield). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Very Rev. Father Gregory Hite at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Resurrection Parish (2600 Lexington Ave). A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Lexington Cemetery columbarium. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Taking Root Farms, PO Box 3502, Mansfield, OH 44907, or brought to her services.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Linda's family. Share a memory and watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com