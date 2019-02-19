|
Linda Piker
Mansfield - Linda Ann (Trimm) Piker, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on February 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Linda was born on October 15, 1949, in Salem, Ohio, to William and Annabelle (Hough) Trimm, Sr.. She enjoyed crocheting and ancestry/genealogy research. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by four children, Nicki R. (Fred) Horton of Mansfield, Charity L. Dillman of Plymouth, Faith A. (Chris) Courtney of Ashland, and Kenneth J. (Margarita) Piker, Jr. of Lucas; step-mom, Carol Trimm; eleven grandchildren, Tiffany (Jesse) Isaacs, Dylan Mullins, Brandyn Mullins, Abbi Coy, Jacob Piker, Brianna Vincent, Kenneth Piker III, Gabbi Horton, Lexi Courtney, Jordan Vincent, and AJ Horton; two great-grandchildren, Tryston Isaacs, and Sophie Isaacs; siblings, Lila (Jim) Miller of Berlin Center, Cindy Lukonatis of Houston, TX, and Lisa (Mike) Campbell of Mansfield; a special friend, Barb Sharp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Piker; son-in-law, Jason Dillman; brother, Danny Trimm; and brother-in-law, Bruce Piker.
Calling hours will be from 12:00p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 19, 2019