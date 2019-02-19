|
Lindy Elizabeth Filter
Perrysville - Lindy Elizabeth Filter, 78, of Perrysville, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Loudonville. Born June 12, 1940 in Grayson, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Bronston and Violet (Bradley) Holbrook.
A homemaker, Lindy was a great cook and made great buscuits and gravy. She enjoyed gardening, canning and sewing but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and grandchildren and watching her grandchildren play sports.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Debbie) Taylor, Phyllis (David) Davis-Keaton and Dennis (Crystal) Vanorman; grandchildren, James Taylor, Tangela Taylor, Susan Copeland, Josh Davis, Amy Schulties, Autumn Vanorman and Arielle Vanorman; numerous great grandchildren including Mason Taylor Loyd and Hayden Taylor whom she raised and had a special bond with.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Filter; her son, Johny Ray Taylor; a grandchild, Bradley Taylor; and a sister, Louise Bristow.
The family would like to thank Colonial Manor Health Care Center for their care of Lindy.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Franklin Cemetery conducted by Rev. Earl Clifford Tackett.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Lindy Elizabeth Filter.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 19, 2019