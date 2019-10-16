|
|
Lisa Lynn Romig
Mansfield - Lisa Lynn Romig, 54, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home. She was born November 27, 1964, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Rondall and Ruth (Heinz) Spears.
Lisa cherished her boys so much and they were the lights of her life. She loved the time well spent with her brothers. She enjoyed socializing with her friends, traveling, shopping, cooking, and playing her Keith Urban guitar.
She is survived by her two sons, Jacob and Luke Romig; two brothers, Donnie (Lori) Spears and Rondall Spears Jr.; several cousins; several nieces and nephews; and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dana Clevenger.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019