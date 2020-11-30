Lisa Marie Vance
Mansfield - Lisa Marie Vance, 41, of Mansfield, passed away suddenly on November 26, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born July 2, 1979 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Thomas W. and Dianna M. (Petitt) Vance.
A hard worker, Lisa worked at Milark for the past five years. She never met a stranger and was a member of the Eagles. She enjoyed playing darts at the bar but her greatest enjoyment was her grandson.
She is survived by her son, Sean Vance; her daughter, Morgan (Qurtevin Smith) Greer; her grandson, Qurtevin Smith, Jr.; her father, Thomas Vance; her brother, Thomas Vance, Jr.; her nephew, Thomas (Jordan Montgomery) Vance III; and her significant other, Darren Bond.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dianna Vance.
Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com