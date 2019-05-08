|
Lloyd G. Beach
Mansfield - Lloyd G. Beach, 88, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at Arlington Care Center, Newark, on May 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Lloyd was born in Crestline, on December 28, 1930 to the late John and Cecil (Koontz) Beach. He married Shirley I. (Kennedy) Beach on May 28, 1955 and she preceded him in death on September 16, 2010.
Lloyd graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1948. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Lloyd was a member of the First Church of the Brethren, Mansfield. He retired from Copperweld, "The Tubie", Shelby, as an electrician. Lloyd also worked for the Pennsylvania railroad. Lloyd loved to play golf, build airplane models and trains. He loved his family and was proud of them.
Lloyd is survived by his son, George (Sheryl) Beach, Newark, son-in-law, Tim Hill, Mansfield; sister, Carol Henry, Mansfield; four grandchildren, Brentton (Stacy) Brackett, John (Danielle) Beach, Jason Beach, Scott Hill; two great-grandchildren, Cassie Jarvis, Johnathon Beach; five step-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Lloyd was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tina M. Hill; brothers, Elmer Beach, Paul Beach, and his sister, Winona Forshaw.
Friends may call on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, with Pastor Von Loose officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Brethren or in care of the funeral home.
