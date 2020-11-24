Logan F. "Junior" Hall
Ashland - Logan F. "Junior" Hall, 88, of Ashland, passed away at Crystal Care of Ashland on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Logan was born in Globe, Kentucky on November 25, 1931 and was the son of Walter and Goldie (Tabor) Hall. Logan was of the Freewill Baptist Faith and used his musical talents, singing and playing all string instruments, in any church that he attended. He enjoyed keeping his neighborhood looking nice, working on cars, fishing, CB radio, riding his bike, and of course playing music.
He leaves behind his daughters, Melinda (Dennis) Steward, Loganna (Charles) Keys, and Karen (Craig) Sawman; his son, Frank Belcher; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, Sable Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Hall; his second wife, Edna Hall; his brothers, Arthur and William Hall; and his sister, Betty Logan.
The family is observing private graveside services. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Hall family.
