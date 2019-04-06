Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church,
104 W. First Street.
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
104 W. First Street
Bellville - Loi E. Penrose, 87, of Bellville, passed away from heart failure at his home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

While building the family home, Loi attended Ashland College to learn electric, plumbing and heating. A hard worker all his life, Loi retired from General Motors in accounting where he worked from 1960-1986 and he worked at JcPenny from 1966-1976. After retirement, he was employed with the Village of Bellville in the tax department. He proudly served in the Signal Corps of the United States Army. Loi was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church and a current member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. He greatly enjoyed working outdoors and being in nature.

He is survived by his wife whom he married on May 4, 1956, Anita (Secrist) Penrose; two sons, Rodney (Jan) Penrose and Joseph Penrose; daughter, Melody Sherman; and his grandchildren, Adam and Rachel Penrose. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen (Dorner) Penrose.

Friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am conducted by Father Austin Ammanniti at the church. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
