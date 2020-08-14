1/1
Lois Ann Worner
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Ann Worner

Bellville - Lois Ann Worner, life-long Johnsville and Bellville resident, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 just 1 day shy of her 88th birthday.

The daughter of Maurice and Avalee (Hershner) Shaffer, and one of 11 children, Lois was born August 14, 1932 in Johnsville where she was raised. She graduated from Johnsville High School.

On October 2, 1954 Lois married Jake Worner. The two celebrated 65 years of marriage. As a young lady, Lois worked as a waitress at the Pines Restaurant. She also worked as a switchboard operator for Ohio Bell.

Lois's primary focus was in her role as wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She kept busy supporting her children and grandchildren in school and sporting events. She was their biggest fan.

Lois was a member of New Life Church of Christ where she faithfully served the church in a number of ways over the years. She enjoyed bowling and at one time competed in league play at Lex Lanes. Lois liked to watch local cloggers and even line danced later in life. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, reading and solving word puzzles. She loved playing cards, especially euchre. Lois was a faithful Cleveland Indians fan. She hardly missed a game and even offered her thoughts as "unofficial coach", sharing her opinion from her living room! Unless the Indians were playing, Lois would be watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She enjoyed watching her humming birds from her front porch.

Thoughtful and intentional, her family joked about "her calendar", but it was a true work of art. She tracked birthdays, anniversaries, and all important events for her immediate and extended family, on her calendar. Everyone could count on Lois to remember their important date with a greeting card.

She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, and grandma.

She is survived by her husband Jake Worner ; three children Kelly (Tonya) Worner, Kevin Worner, and Kennethia Brokaw; grandchildren Shon (Missy) Worner, Shannon (Derrick) Hawkins, Aaron (Lindsey) Brokaw, Adam (Karla) Brokaw, Andrew Brokaw (Amy Born), and Abby Brokaw; great grandchildren Ava and Charlotte Worner, Demari Hawkins, Brynlee, Brooklyn, and Blakely Brokaw, Jacob and Jada Brokaw, and Bryce Smith; siblings Dixie Sargent, Carmen "Connie" (Bill) Payton, Mary Wise, Phillip "Joe" Shaffer, Helen "Punk" (Rex) Hester, and Barbara (Michael) Young; brother-in-law Russel Worner, sister-in-law Virginia "Ginny" Shaffer; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dog Dexter.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses Betty (Bob) Miller, Kenneth Shaffer, Charlene (Ernie) Webb, and Maxine (Mike) Stump; sister-in-law Barbara Worner.

Her family will receive friends Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday from 10 am - 11 am in the funeral home where funeral services will begin at 11 am. Guests are asked to wear a face covering. Pastor Steve Kistler will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to New Life Church of Christ or The Bellville American Legion Post #535 may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved