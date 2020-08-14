Lois Ann Worner
Bellville - Lois Ann Worner, life-long Johnsville and Bellville resident, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 just 1 day shy of her 88th birthday.
The daughter of Maurice and Avalee (Hershner) Shaffer, and one of 11 children, Lois was born August 14, 1932 in Johnsville where she was raised. She graduated from Johnsville High School.
On October 2, 1954 Lois married Jake Worner. The two celebrated 65 years of marriage. As a young lady, Lois worked as a waitress at the Pines Restaurant. She also worked as a switchboard operator for Ohio Bell.
Lois's primary focus was in her role as wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She kept busy supporting her children and grandchildren in school and sporting events. She was their biggest fan.
Lois was a member of New Life Church of Christ where she faithfully served the church in a number of ways over the years. She enjoyed bowling and at one time competed in league play at Lex Lanes. Lois liked to watch local cloggers and even line danced later in life. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, reading and solving word puzzles. She loved playing cards, especially euchre. Lois was a faithful Cleveland Indians fan. She hardly missed a game and even offered her thoughts as "unofficial coach", sharing her opinion from her living room! Unless the Indians were playing, Lois would be watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She enjoyed watching her humming birds from her front porch.
Thoughtful and intentional, her family joked about "her calendar", but it was a true work of art. She tracked birthdays, anniversaries, and all important events for her immediate and extended family, on her calendar. Everyone could count on Lois to remember their important date with a greeting card.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, and grandma.
She is survived by her husband Jake Worner ; three children Kelly (Tonya) Worner, Kevin Worner, and Kennethia Brokaw; grandchildren Shon (Missy) Worner, Shannon (Derrick) Hawkins, Aaron (Lindsey) Brokaw, Adam (Karla) Brokaw, Andrew Brokaw (Amy Born), and Abby Brokaw; great grandchildren Ava and Charlotte Worner, Demari Hawkins, Brynlee, Brooklyn, and Blakely Brokaw, Jacob and Jada Brokaw, and Bryce Smith; siblings Dixie Sargent, Carmen "Connie" (Bill) Payton, Mary Wise, Phillip "Joe" Shaffer, Helen "Punk" (Rex) Hester, and Barbara (Michael) Young; brother-in-law Russel Worner, sister-in-law Virginia "Ginny" Shaffer; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dog Dexter.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses Betty (Bob) Miller, Kenneth Shaffer, Charlene (Ernie) Webb, and Maxine (Mike) Stump; sister-in-law Barbara Worner.
Her family will receive friends Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday from 10 am - 11 am in the funeral home where funeral services will begin at 11 am. Guests are asked to wear a face covering. Pastor Steve Kistler will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to New Life Church of Christ or The Bellville American Legion Post #535 may be made through the funeral home.
