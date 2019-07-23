Services
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
919 West Thrush Avenue
Crestline, OH
Burial
Following Services
Crawford County Memory Gardens
Crestline, OH
1942 - 2019
Lois Brown Obituary
Lois Brown

Galion - Lois Brown, 77, Galion, went home to be with the Lord surrounded in her home by her loved ones on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Lois was born in Banner Springs, TN on July 2, 1942 to the late Manuel Beaty and Roena (Mathis) Beaty. She married Casto W. Brown on June 30, 1962 and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2014.

Lois was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, Crestline where she loved serving the Lord. Lois was a homemaker all her life and was very proud of her family. She enjoyed helping children and watching them grow.

Lois is survived by her children; Vicki Hawk, Anderson, SC, Terri Gale, Galion, Crist (Julie) Brown, Galion, Craig (Christine) Brown, Canal Winchester, Curt (Rhonda) Brown, Anderson, SC, Lynette (Sam) Morris, Crestline, Cary Brown, Galion, eighteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, her siblings; Lallon Olmstead, Galion, Olene Hicks, Muncie, IN, Shelby (Sue) Beaty) Cookeville, TN, Josie Hale, Akron, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion. Funeral services will be held at the Grace Baptist Church, 919 West Thrush Avenue, Crestline on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Chris Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.

Those wishing to share a memory of Lois or to the Brown family may do so by visiting masfh.com

Those wishing to share a memory of Lois or to the Brown family may do so by visiting masfh.com
Published in the News Journal on July 23, 2019
