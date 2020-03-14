|
|
Lois E. Barnette
Mansfield - Lois E. Barnette, age 94, left her temporary address at The Waterford in Mansfield, Ohio, and moved to her eternal home with her Lord, Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She retired from Therm-O-Disc where she taught a lunchtime Bible study for many years. Lois and her husband, Paul, were founding members of Woodville Grace Brethren Church. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Barnette; her parents; and eight siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Cheryl Barnette of Fairlawn, OH and Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren, Steve and Jill Barnette of Cary, NC, Jeffrey and Jacqueline Barnette of Newburgh, IN, Brad and Rachel Gulas of Fairlawn, OH; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Zachary, Leah, Scarlett, Caleb and Gray; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Private burial will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Berean Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
"We are confident, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020