Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Owl Creek Church of the Brethren
13241 Toms Road
Bellville, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Owl Creek Church of the Brethren
13241 Toms Road
Bellville, OH
More Obituaries for Lois Fulton
Lois Eileen Fulton

Lois Eileen Fulton Obituary
Lois Eileen Fulton

Bellville - Lois Eileen Fulton, 94, of Bellville, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Lois was born March 19, 1925 in Mansfield to Frank A. and Edna (Bare) Arnold. She enjoyed wood carving and crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Rick Fulton; grandchildren, Jacob (Danielle) Fulton, Jennifer (Rick) Krovotchik, and Tom (Sandra) Armstrong; and numerous great-grandchildren and her church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Fulton; daughter, Sandra Armstrong; and grandson, Mike Armstrong.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Owl Creek Church of the Brethren, 13241 Toms Road, Bellville, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Charles Barnhill officiating. Burial will take place in Owl Creek Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
