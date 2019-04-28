|
Lois Evelyn (Thacker) Bellomy
Sparta - Lois Evelyn (Thacker) Bellomy, 69 of Sparta, Tennessee passed from this life peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Lois was born Wednesday, July 13, 1949, in Vanceburg, Kentucky and she was the daughter of Ernest Warner Thacker and the late Beatrice Vivian (Bloomfield) Thacker.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She enjoyed taking care of children, especially babies, cared deeply for dogs and all animals, and was an avid QVC shopper. Mostly, she was devoted to her faith and her family.
Lois is survived by:
Husband: Darrell Bellomy
2 Children: Julie Ann (Bellomy) and Reverend John Richard Hawes
Anthony "Tony" Wayne Bellomy and Husband Larry D. Gabbard
Grandson: John Warner "Pete" Bellomy Hawes
2 Sisters: Rosella Kaye and Larry Frazier
Diane and John Bevan
Brother: Myron Eugene and Diane Thacker
Father and Step-Mother: Ernest Warner and Audrey Thacker
Beloved Pet: Miss Bea
A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends
In addition to her mother, Lois was preceded in death by 3 Brothers, Roger Allen Thacker, Ernest Warner Thacker, Jr., and Michael David Thacker.
Celebration of Life for Lois Evelyn Bellomy was held, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 12:00 pm, from the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home, Cookeville, TN.
To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit: www.crestlawnmemorial.com
Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home - Cremation Center.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019