Lois Gotterbarm
Mansfield - Lois Gotterbarm went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at Brethren Care in Ashland. She was 89.
Lois was born December 19, 1930 in Lexington to parents Earl & Lucy (Smith) Pollock. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1948 and went on to graduate from Mansfield General School of Nursing in 1951. In her over 40-year career as a RN at Mansfield General, most was spent in Obstetrics. Lois was blessed to care for the newborns of so many local friends and families, often generationally.
In September of 1977 she married Robert Gotterbarm and they spent 41 years together until his passing February 23, 2019.
Lois enjoyed traveling; visiting Brazil with her sister, Alaska and California with her mother and sister, Mexico with friends and Germany with Robert. Lois and Robert experienced a large part of the country in their camper and on several Riverboat Cruises. They loved polka dancing and would follow several popular polka bands as part of their travels. Lois was an avid collector of Harbour Lights lighthouse figurines. She and Robert attended collectors events across the country. They made a hobby of visiting many of the actual lighthouses she collected.
Lois loved her grandchildren and organized several summer family trips to Conneaut Lake and Oglebay Resort. A serious bargain shopper, Lois showered her grand littles with fun and unique gifts.
When it became a little more difficult to travel, Lois and Robert traded in the camper for a winter home in Punta Gorda, FL. It was here that they formed many great friendships with their snowbird neighbors.
She is survived by daughters Rebecca Collier Young of Mansfield, and Betsy Collier (Mark) Lutz of Mason; step-son Theodore (Maureen) Gotterbarm of South Carolina; grandchildren Shelly Sturts, John-Mark Young, Andrew Young, Morgan Sparenborg, Meredith Langford, Crystal Gotterbarm, Brandon Gotterbarm and Erin Gotterbarm; thirteen great-grandchildren; many extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband Robert; son-in-law Tom Young; sister Mary Marsden; brother Gerald Pollock.
Lois' family will receive friends Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home from 12-1 pm, with the funeral service at 1 pm. Celebrant Dave Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Brethren Care for resident activities may be made at the funeral or sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085 Mansfield, Ohio 44904).
