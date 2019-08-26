|
|
Lois M. Scott
Mansfield - Lois M. Scott, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born on August 24, 1940 in Danville, Kentucky to the late Shelby and Jennie Nevius.
Lois was an industrious woman. She had worked for Mansfield City Schools and was a realtor agent for Remax. She loved to cook, read and watch LifeTime movies. Lois was very charitable and giving, leaving an imprint on the hearts of those she reached, always lending a helping hand. Along with her love for people, she enjoyed entertaining her friends at the Brittany.
Lois is survived by her son, Quinn R. Scott of Mansfield; daughter, Jenera Scott of Broadview Heights; grandson, Dominic R. (Jessica Baccellieri) Scott of Portland, Oregon; granddaughter, Dejah J. (Bo) Vorster of North Bend, Oregon; great-grandson Ethan Vorster; sister, Diana Talley; special friends, Shirley Briggs, Denise Dansby and Sandy Hughes; sisters-in-law, Mary Dockery-Dulin, Ethel Scott, Robin Scott, Jessie M. Stinson and Lucille Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband, Waymon Scott; son LaMario M. Scott; three sisters, Agnes Cansler, Helen Cansler and Murval Porch; and best friend Warlene Fowler.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 26, 2019