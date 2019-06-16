|
Lois Ruth Cairns
Mansfield - Lois Ruth Cairns, 92, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lutheran Village Assisted Living of Ashland. Lois was born in Mansfield Ohio on April 10, 1927. She was the daughter of Clarence and M. Dalee (Kiley) Jolley. Lois graduated from Mansfield Senior High Class of 1945, and married her high school sweetheart, William Joseph Cairns on her 19th birthday, April 10, 1946. He proceeded her in death in March of 2013, just shy of their 67th wedding anniversary. Lois was an excellent homemaker, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed her hobbies of sewing, gardening, baking and reading as well as her secretarial position with the Mansfield Board of Education, retiring in 1989. Lois was a life-long member of First English Lutheran Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She leaves behind her daughter, Vickie Gillespie; granddaughter, Shana Kirkland; and great-granddaughter Chloe Kirkland, all of Ann Arbor, Michigan; several nieces and nephews, and a special cousin, Mary Cairns. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Drucilla Jolley.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Rev. Paul L. Larson will officiate the service following at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield.
Published in the News Journal on June 16, 2019