|
|
Lois V. Meister, 82, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Applewood Place where she resided. She was born July 25, 1937, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Alton Wayne and Mary Evelyn (Watkins) Kaufman.
She was a born again Christian and true believer, loving the Lord with all her being. She enjoyed attending church services when she was able. Lois retired from Montgomery Ward after 30+ years of service as a sales clerk. She enjoyed gardening, Bingo, and playing cards with her lady friends. Her greatest enjoyment came from taking care of her family.
Lois is survived by twin daughters, Leslie Conti and Linda Meister, both of San Antonio, TX; son, Michael Meister of Mansfield; four grandsons, Michael Meister Jr. of Savannah, GA, Matthew (Bre) Meister of Mims, FL, Mason (Brandy) Meister of Hillsdale, MI, and Marcus Meister of Mansfield; three great-grandchildren, Matthew Meister Jr., Kaiser Meister, and Chelsea Meister; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Meister; son, Daniel Meister; and brother, Calvin Groscost.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020