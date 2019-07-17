Lois Yunker



GALION - Lois Yunker, 88, of Galion passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.



Born June 9, 1931 in Loudonville, she was the daughter of Joseph and Elma (Strang) Craig. She married Donald "Pete" Yunker on August 4, 1951 and he preceded her on November 5, 1999.



She was a graduate of Loudonville High School and worked at the former PECO, North Electric Company and ITT retiring in 1986. Lois was a person of faith and she enjoyed gardening, garage sales and was a talented seamstress. She was devoted to her family and was known as "Grammie" to her grandchildren and Grammie Great by her great-granddaughter, Mila. Lois was the first person recognized as "Caregiver of the Year" by HomeCare Matters in 1998 for the outstanding care she gave to her husband during his illness.



She is survived by daughter Deborah Powers of Galion; grandchildren Craig (Rachel) Yunker, Emily Yunker, Mitchell Powers and Jacob Powers; great grandchildren Isabel and Silas Yunker, Scarlet Hernandez, Mila Powers and one expected and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sons Gary and Ron Yunker; brother William Craig and sisters Pearl Craig, Virginia Lowe, Mary Wise and Ethel Ramsey.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Ash Welch officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on July 17, 2019