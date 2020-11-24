Lora G. Elliott
Mansfield - Lora G. Elliott, 71, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born in Mansfield on January 29, 1949, to the late Eugene and Elsie (Malone) Elliott.
Lora retired from Tyco Electric, formerly known as Hartman Electric. Having a kind and giving heart, Lora would do anything for anyone. Most of all, she loved her family, especially her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, whom she was always so proud of. Lora enjoyed spending time on the computer and watching the Hallmark Channel and HGTV. She also liked adult coloring books, needlepoint embroidery and to cook.
Lora is survived by her brothers, Carl (Fran) Pierce, Charles Elliott and Ronald (Jan) Elliott Sr.; nieces and nephews, Amy McClain, Larry Pierce, Becky Willmann, Rachel Elliott, Leah Dunkel, Tina Dion, Christy Holsinger, Ronald Elliott Jr., Cynthia Cohen, Julie Howard and Malissa Elliott; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and three close friends, Alma Ham, Theresa Ault and Doug Williams.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her parents and twin sister, Linda Thornton.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield. A service will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Joe Woodyard officiating. She will be laid to rest in Franklin Church Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com