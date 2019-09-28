|
|
Lora M. Moritz
Lexington - Lora M. Moritz, of Lexington, OH passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born December 13, 1952, in Mansfield and graduated from Ontario High School in 1970. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Long and Mari Alice Long Rader.
Lora was a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 37 years, Marty. Her passions included family trips and functions and following her grandchildren's activities. She loved creating memories for others through scrapbooking and spending time with her closest friends, traveling with her travel buddies and attending "card club". She loved crafting with her granddaughter. She enjoyed tennis, golf and especially loved shopping.
In addition to her husband, Lora is survived by her sons, Matt Moritz of Chicago, Ryan (Joy) Dials of Mansfield, and Jason (Michelle) Dials of Lexington; stepchildren, Jill McDougall of Neptune Beach, FL, and Scott (Laura) Moritz of Jacksonville Beach, FL; grandchildren, Alexis and Jack Dials, Trevor and Megan Dials, Kaylie and Jakeb McDougall, and Brianna and Braden Moritz; and a brother, Denny (Connie) Long of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her aunt, Osa Goodwin; cousins, Scott and Spence Goodwin; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Dianne (Carl) Stehle, Jim (Becky) Moritz, Joe (Debbie) Moritz, all of Mansfield and Mary Ann (George) Blatt of Pittsburgh, PA; and many other dear Long, Dill and Williams family members. Lora was a wonderful aunt to her many nieces and nephews; Eric (Jen) Long, Keri (Roy) Lewis, Mary Ann (Ron) Sellers, Andy (Carrie) Stehle, Jeni (John) Stewart, Jason (Carrie) Moritz, Nathan (Casie) Moritz, Joseph (Liz) Moritz, Bryan (Emily) Moritz, Shawn Moritz, Katie (Andy) Dalugoda, and Annie Blatt.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund, the , or the Humane Society of Richland County.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019