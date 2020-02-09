|
Loren Eugene Buzzard
Mansfield - Loren Eugene Buzzard, 91, of Mansfield, passed away early Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born November 20, 1928, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Jacob and Lilly Pearl (Smith) Buzzard.
He was a veteran of U.S. Marine Corp serving from 1951-1953. Loren retired from the US Postal Service as a letter carrier after 25+ years of service. He enjoyed camping with his wife and traveling. Spending time with his family brought him the most joy of his life. Loren was a member of Mayflower Congregational Church.
Loren is survived by a daughter, Diane (Rick) Basting of Mansfield; two brothers, Edward L. Buzzard and Bruce (Julie) Buzzard, both of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Lee (Valerie) Basting of Wooster, Preston Basting of Athens, GA, Evan Basting of Cleveland, and Joseph Buzzard of Austin, IN; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Brenner; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Eileen (Potts) Buzzard; and three brothers, Robert Buzzard, Maurice Brenner, and Charles Buzzard; and two sisters, Coreta Maglott and Mary "Dena" Spring.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Richard L. Rader and Rev. Rick Basting officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the or OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020